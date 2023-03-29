‘It’s amazing’: Defying the odds, this Miracle Network Champ was born a survivor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A four-year-old girl from the Big island is inspiring people.

Kalley-Mae Yee was chosen as this year’s Hawaii Children’s Miracle Network Champion. She was honored at the Sheraton Waikiki on Tuesday.

Yee was a micropreemie.

At just 23 weeks old, she weighed just over a pound.

At six-months-old Yee underwent multiple heart and eye surgeries, endured two bouts of pneumonia and 10 blood transfusions at Kapiolani Medical Center.

Yee is now busy dancing and playing Tee-ball.

“We basically had to look at her through the plastic isolette for several weeks before we’re actually able to touch her,” said Yee’s mom, Cherilyn.

“When I saw her, and just how small and fragile she was. I just I didn’t know what to expect,” said Kevin, Yee’s dad.

Dr. Cherilyn Yee, a neonatologist at the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, was there when Kalley-Mae was born.

“Seeing Kalley-Mae today and seeing how amazing she is doing, and knowing what her odds were to start with, and knowing how hard we worked to get her there. It’s amazing,” Dr. Yee said.

In addition to receiving the award, Kalley and her family also received a surprise trip to Disneyland in California.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.