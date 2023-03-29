Tributes
HFD investigating early-morning bathroom fire at Hawaii Island beach park

File photo of fire trucks
File photo of fire trucks(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:13 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The only working bathroom at Old Airport Beach Park in Kailua-Kona has been damaged by an early-morning fire on Tuesday, the Hawaii Fire Department said.

The blaze broke out around 4 a.m.

Investigators said the facility suffered about $750,000 worth of damage in the blaze.

Official said the county had just refurbished the building with new paint and roofing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story may be updated.

