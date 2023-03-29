Here’s how you can submit remembrances for upcoming Lantern Floating Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public will soon be invited to submit remembrances of loved ones for the annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony.

For the first time since 2019, the Memorial Day tradition that usually draws thousands to the shores of Ala Moana Beach Park is set to return as an in-person event this year.

The Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony will be back in person on Monday, May 29.

The Lantern Floating ceremony, held every Memorial Day, honors loved ones who have been lost. Thousands of lanterns ― each bearing personal messages ― illuminate the waters off Ala Moana Beach Park and then are gathered up by volunteers in the water.

Starting Saturday, April 1, the public can submit remembrances online. These will be transcribed and placed on candle-lit lanterns that will be set afloat during the event.

The in-person ceremony was canceled for the past three years due to the coronavirus pandemic but was replaced with special broadcasts and virtual ceremonies.

This year’s event, which is free to the public, is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

