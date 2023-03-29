Heavy rain triggers flash flood warning for Kauai as severe weather moves over state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heavy rain over Kauai has triggered a flash flood warning for the entire island on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

The warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m.

Officials said around 11:35 a.m., the Hanalei River gage showed the water level rapidly rising due to heavy rains.

The heavy rain has also prompted officials to close Hanalei Elementary School for the day, according to the state Department of Education. The school is expected to reopen on Thursday.

Students who live in the Hanalei community will also be released early from Kapaa Middle and High schools.

Meanwhile, a flood watch remains in effect for Oahu, Kauai and Niihau through Wednesday afternoon.

Thunderstorms are also possible.

A strong upper-level low will bring increasingly unstable air over the islands through midweek, bringing heavy downpours and possible thunderstorms. The upper low will weaken some about Thursday, which may lead to more settled weather for a couple of days.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.