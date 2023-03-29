Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Get a taste of the tropics with McDonald’s new guava and crème pie

Mcdonald's of Hawaii is launching a new pie with an island flavor
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:28 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - McDonald’s is set to introduce a new addition to its dessert menu.

The fast food giant announced that the tropical-inspired guava and crème pies would be available at participating locations starting Tuesday.

According to McDonald’s, the guava and crème pies will feature a flaky, golden crust filled with a sweet and tangy guava filling, and a creamy vanilla custard.

The guava and crème pies will be available at all 73 McDonald’s in Hawaii and will be available for six weeks or while supplies last.

McDonald’s Hawaii offers a handful of regional specific pie flavors at different times of the year including taro pie, and haupia.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

String of restaurant closings prompt concerns from industry leaders
A string of restaurant closures prompt concerns from industry leaders
LAAU JORDAN LAULUSA TO BE LAID TO REST ON SATURDAY
Amid search for answers, family remembers 21-year-old whose body was found in burned-out car
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter
Armed patients: Gun scare at Hawaii hospital highlights disturbing trend

Latest News

Federal government launches review into The Queen's Medical Center
Federal review underway into handling of sick homeless man who spent days on ER sidewalk
The 120-ton yacht Nakoa.
Lawmakers urge AG to investigate yacht’s grounding in West Maui marine sanctuary
Xylazine
Skin-rotting ‘zombie drug’ wreaking havoc on East Coast appears to have contributed to Oahu overdose death
Marilyn Ahakuelo arrives at federal court for her sentencing.
Tough sentences handed down for ‘one-woman criminal enterprise,’ union leader who misused dues