Get a taste of the tropics with McDonald’s new guava and crème pie

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - McDonald’s is set to introduce a new addition to its dessert menu.

The fast food giant announced that the tropical-inspired guava and crème pies would be available at participating locations starting Tuesday.

According to McDonald’s, the guava and crème pies will feature a flaky, golden crust filled with a sweet and tangy guava filling, and a creamy vanilla custard.

The guava and crème pies will be available at all 73 McDonald’s in Hawaii and will be available for six weeks or while supplies last.

McDonald’s Hawaii offers a handful of regional specific pie flavors at different times of the year including taro pie, and haupia.

