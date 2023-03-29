Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Former pizza delivery driver who saved kids from fire honored for heroism

The former pizza delivery driver is set to receive the Carnegie Medal, the nation's highest honor for civilian heroism. (LAFAYETTE POLICE, WLFI via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:48 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Gray News) - A former pizza delivery driver who saved four children and their 18-year-old sister from a fire is set to receive what’s considered the nation’s highest honor for civilian heroism.

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission says Nicholas Bostic is one of 15 people who will receive the Carnegie Medal. The former pizza delivery driver from Indiana was driving in Lafayette in July 2022 when he saw a house fire.

Police said Bostic pulled into the driveway, entered through an open back door and checked if anyone was home. When he found three children and their 18-year-old sister asleep upstairs, he woke them up and got them out.

Then, Bostic learned a 6-year-old girl was still inside the fiery structure, and he risked his life going back in to get her. He had to punch through a window and jump out of a second-story window with the girl in his arms to escape, according to the commission.

He spent three days in the hospital, due to burns, smoke inhalation and a laceration to his arm.

Bostic told WLFI he has overcome many battles in his life, like drug addiction, and that he previously tried to commit suicide three times.

“I have experience falling on my face, and that’s kind of what helped shape me into who I am. If you fall, get back up and go as hard as you can until you run out of breath,” he said.

Bostic added that, with the support of the community following the fire, he has been able to work on pursuing his dreams, including opening a shop for custom automotive installations and applying to become a police officer.

“I’m just going to keep being me,” he said. “It’s in my blood to defend and protect, and it’s kind of my job in life.”

The Carnegie Medal is given to people in the United States and Canada who risk extreme danger to save others. It comes with a financial grant, according to the commission.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

String of restaurant closings prompt concerns from industry leaders
A string of restaurant closures prompt concerns from industry leaders
LAAU JORDAN LAULUSA TO BE LAID TO REST ON SATURDAY
Amid search for answers, family remembers 21-year-old whose body was found in burned-out car
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter
Armed patients: Gun scare at Hawaii hospital highlights disturbing trend

Latest News

The 120-ton yacht Nakoa.
Lawmakers urge AG to investigate yacht’s grounding in West Maui marine sanctuary
Xylazine
Skin-rotting ‘zombie drug’ wreaking havoc on East Coast appears to have contributed to Oahu overdose death
Marilyn Ahakuelo arrives at federal court for her sentencing.
Tough sentences handed down for ‘one-woman criminal enterprise,’ union leader who misused dues
Federal government launches review into The Queen's Medical Center
Federal review underway into handling of sick homeless man who spent days on ER sidewalk