Federal government launches review of Queen’s Medical Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The federal government is launching a “review” of how the Queen’s Medical Center handled a homeless man who spent days lying outside its Emergency Room needing medical attention.

That man ended up hospitalized at Straub Medical Center. Due to medical privacy laws, parts of the story remain unclear.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is now investigating whether Queen’s Medical Center violated federal law requiring emergency rooms to stabilize and transfer patients appropriately.

Federal government launches review into The Queen's Medical Center (KGMB KHNL)

This was the scene on March 21 that’s drawing federal attention, 59-year-old Timothy Walker lying outside the Queen’s ER, covered in flies and ants, being treated by good samaritans who don’t work at queens.

The previous week Robin Bond spotted him lying outside and called 911.

Walker was taken to the ER for treatment but was released six hours later.

In the past, we are told Walker refused emergency treatment and declined shelter with IHS. However, this time Walker was ready for help.

That day Walker was going to stay at the Punawai Rest Stop for the homeless, but his condition was too poor, and he was then taken to Straub Medical Center for treatment.

After a week in the hospital receiving treatment, we were sent this picture of a clean-shaven Walker, who appeared be smiling.

The question is whether the Queen’s Medical Center violated The Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, also known as EMTALA.

According to the National Library of Medicine, EMTALA applies to Emergency Rooms, and there is one essential requirement.

“Patients who are found to have an “emergency medical condition” must be “stabilized” and treated within the capabilities of the facility. If definitive treatment cannot be provided, after stabilization, an “appropriate” transfer may take place to another facility with adequate capabilities.

Daniel Ross, President of the Hawaii Nurses Association defends the hospital’s actions surrounding Walker’s treatment.

“We know that often we are not given the optimal level of care because we can’t. Because we are overstretched, so there’s all those frustrations and the psychological impact of getting those criticism,” said Ross. “Being blamed for something that’s a social problem of our whole country and our state, in particular, is just not fair to them.”

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services tell us it is required by federal statute to review every complaint it gets and points out that a complaint alone does not mean there is a violation.

In a statement, Queen’s tells us “it is unaware of the review” but “continues to work to provide quality care to all of the people of Hawaii and looks forward to discussing ways to work with other organizations across the state regarding care for all underserved members of our community.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.