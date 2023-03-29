Drivers concerned with deteriorating bridges

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Keahole Street Bridge in Hawaii Kai is between Safeway and Costco; its piles are deteriorating. But it’s just one of the dozens of bridges across the state needing repairs.

The City’s Department of Design and Construction said they’re looking into an emergency procurement to fix it.

The city said there’s no timeline for the procurement but will move to make it happen as quickly as possible.

Hawaii Kai Resident Tim Murphy drives over Keahole Street Bridge at least four times a day.

“It does get used so aggressively, so it’s no good if it’s not going to, you know, withstand some of the traffic,” said Murphy.

Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters says he immediately asked the design and construction department to look at the bridge after a resident sent him photos of it in January.

“I have it right here, and sure enough, this looks pretty bad,” said Waters. “You can see where they are exposing, you know, the metal, and you have salt air, salt water.”

According to a 2022 report by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, of the nearly two thousand bridges in the state, 73 are in poor condition.

“It’s a bit concerning,” said Johnson. “We have long had news about the quality of our roads and potholes.”

The city said it inspects all city-owned bridges twice a year.

If a bridge has been deemed unsafe, then it will be closed.

In 2021, emergency repairs were needed for the Waialua Beach Road Bridge.

State Senator Chris Lee, a transportation committee member, said that a new federal law would speed up repairs.

“With the federal dollars that came in in the Build Back Better federal law, which gave a ton of money to states, Hawaii now has the ability to go in and fast track a lot of those bridge projects,” said Lee.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.