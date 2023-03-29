CrimeStoppers Honolulu celebrates 40 years of service with fundraiser

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For over 40 years, Crimestoppers Honolulu has helped put thousands of criminals behind bars and much of that work is due to the efforts of volunteers.

Although it’s based in the Honolulu Police Department, Crimestoppers is separate from HPD.

Next week, the non-profit is holding a fundraiser for the first time since pre-COVID.

Money raised will go toward keeping daily operations running, as well as, rewards for tipsters who lead to an arrest.

”The misconception is a lot of times the public seems to think that Crimestoppers is part of the police department‚” said Sgt. Chris Kim. “That we’re funded the department or the city or the state, when in fact, we’re not. We’re actually a registered 501c3 non-profit organization, which strictly operates off of donations and fundraisers.”

Crimestoppers Honolulu has a team of about 20 volunteers and in just the last three months alone, the office has been quite busy.

”These are the files for cases that has been closed,” said Crimestoppers Honolulu clerk Donna Takahashi-Gomes as she opened a cabinet packed with files.

“They’ve been arrested just from January of this year to March.”

The fundraiser is scheduled for next April 6 and the public is welcome.

Tickets are available at honolulucrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.