Contaminated soil excavated atop Haleakala months after fuel spill

Phase 1 excavation complete at Haleakalā
Phase 1 excavation complete at Haleakalā
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:44 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 84,000 pounds of contaminated soil was excavated last Wednesday from the summit of Haleakala, the military announced Tuesday.

Officials said the soil removed is being stored at the summit until a remediation plan is approved in phase three.

It’s been about two months since 700 gallons of fuel leaked into the ground after a generator failed at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex.

The next phase of the cleanup could start in May, which involves taking soil samples at depths of up to 200 feet to determine the scope of contamination.

