Benefits of healthy friendships and how to sustain them

By HI Now Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:38 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Healthy peer relationships are an important part of our youth’s mental health. Traci Muramoto and Jazmine Toilolo from Chaminade’s Marriage and Family doctoral program share how healthy peer relations can be built and maintained through the acts of empathy and compassion.

For more information, visit www.hawaiinewsnow.com/mylife.

