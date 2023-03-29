Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Agriculture inspectors trap raccoon in shipping container from Maryland

Officials said a raccoon was found in a shipping container on Oahu.
Officials said a raccoon was found in a shipping container on Oahu.(STATE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:57 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A raccoon was captured Wednesday after it was spotted in a shipping container on Oahu filled with household goods and furniture, the state said.

Officials said crews saw the raccoon while unloading the container at a home in Iroquois Point. The movers immediately closed the container and contacted the Hawaii Department of Agriculture’s Plant Quarantine Branch.

Agriculture inspectors set up traps in the container overnight, and when they checked it in the morning, officials said they found a dead raccoon.

A HDOA veterinarian said the raccoon is a young female and is being tested for rabies.

Transportation records show the container came from Maryland and went through California, arriving at Honolulu Harbor on March 19.

Officials said the container had not been opened in transit to Oahu.

Hawaii is the only state in the U.S. and one of the few areas in the world that is rabies-free.

To report sightings of captures of illegal invasive species call the state’s toll-free Pest Hotline at (808) 643-PEST.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

String of restaurant closings prompt concerns from industry leaders
A string of restaurant closures prompt concerns from industry leaders
Federal authorities are investigating after drone footage captured a group of more than 30...
More than 30 swimmers accused of harassing dolphin pod off Hawaii Island
Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to increase Tuesday afternoon and...
First Alert Weather: Kauai, Oahu under flood watch as unstable system develops
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Xylazine
Skin-rotting ‘zombie drug’ wreaking havoc on East Coast appears to have contributed to Oahu overdose death

Latest News

File Image
Heavy rain triggers flash flood warning for Kauai as severe weather moves over state
Midday Newscast: Loved ones, community remember school shooting victims as 'shining light'
Midday Newscast: Loved ones remember school shooting victims as 'shining light'
Heavy rain triggers flash flood warning for Kauai as severe weather moves over state
Heavy rain triggers flash flood warning for Kauai as severe weather moves over state
Here’s how you can submit remembrances for upcoming Lantern Floating Hawaii