2 arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in abandoned bus

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in an abandoned bus in Kalihi on Monday, Honolulu police said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m.

Authorities said the 50-year-old victim was pushed into the abandoned bus by two suspects — a 34-year-old man and 41-year-old man.

The pair was arrested a short time later near the intersection of King Street and Dillingham Blvd.

At last check, they remain in custody and charges are pending.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.