Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

2 arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in abandoned bus

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:48 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in an abandoned bus in Kalihi on Monday, Honolulu police said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m.

Authorities said the 50-year-old victim was pushed into the abandoned bus by two suspects — a 34-year-old man and 41-year-old man.

The pair was arrested a short time later near the intersection of King Street and Dillingham Blvd.

At last check, they remain in custody and charges are pending.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

String of restaurant closings prompt concerns from industry leaders
A string of restaurant closures prompt concerns from industry leaders
Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to increase Tuesday afternoon and...
First Alert Weather: Kauai, Oahu under flood watch as unstable system develops
The 71-year-old Florida woman was at the Austin airport waiting for her connecting flight.
Hard of hearing woman may sue after Texas airport arrest, breaking arm in jail
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Federal authorities are investigating after drone footage captured a group of more than 30...
More than 30 swimmers accused of harassing dolphin pod off Hawaii Island

Latest News

Federal authorities are investigating after drone footage captured a group of more than 30...
More than 30 swimmers accused of harassing dolphin pod off Hawaii Island
Waipahu Elementary free bikes
Waipahu kindergarten students surprised with new training bicycles
Sunrise News Roundup (March 29, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (March 29, 2023)
The City’s Department of Design and Construction said they're looking into an emergency...
Hawaii Kai bridge in need of emergency repairs among dozens islandwide in poor shape