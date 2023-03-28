Warriors volleyball return to No. 1 ranking, two ‘Bows earn weekly honors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball returned to the No. 1 spot in the AVCA National polls after spending one week in the 2 spot.

The ‘Bows regained their top spot with 17 first place votes after previous No. 1 Penn State dropped their match against Ohio State last week.

Hawaii on the other hand is coming off of two sweeps over No. 14 Cal State Northridge.

UH also received some individual awards from the Big West Conference.

Dimitrios Mouchlias was named Big West Player of the Week for the third time this year thanks to his 21 kills, six digs and nine blocks in Hawaii’s two matches with CSUN.

Guilherme Voss was pegged with Big West Defensive Player of the week after having a dominant presence in the middle against the Matadors, totaling 11 blocks on the weekend.

Hawaii is back on the road this weekend for a two-match series against UC Santa Barbara.

