Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

US, Russia stop sharing nuke data under faltering New START

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Sept. 16, 2022.(Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press and MATTHEW LEE
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:21 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia have stopped sharing biannual nuclear weapons data under the faltering New START treaty, the last arms control pact between the two countries, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

Officials at the White House, Pentagon and State Department said the U.S. had offered to continue providing this information to Russia even after President Vladimir Putin suspended Russia’s participation in the treaty last month, but Moscow informed Washington that it would not be sharing its own data.

“Because of Russia’s noncompliance with these obligations under the treaty, the United States will not provide its biannual data exchange to Russia either, in order to encourage Russia to return to compliance with the treaty,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

The White House, which has previously accused Russia of multiple violations of the treaty, has said Russia’s refusal to comply is “legally invalid” and the decision to withhold the nuclear data is yet another violation.

Despite being extended shortly after President Joe Biden took office in January, 2021, New START has been severely tested by Russia’s war in Ukraine and has been on life support for more than a month since Putin announced Russia would no longer comply with its requirements.

The treaty, which then-Presidents Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev signed in 2010, limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers. The agreement envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance.

The inspections have been dormant since 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Discussions on resuming them were supposed to have taken place in November 2022, but Russia abruptly called them off, citing U.S. support for Ukraine. In February, Russia formally suspended its participation in the treaty.

___

Associated Press writer Josh Boak contributed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

String of restaurant closings prompt concerns from industry leaders
A string of restaurant closures prompt concerns from industry leaders
LAAU JORDAN LAULUSA TO BE LAID TO REST ON SATURDAY
Amid search for answers, family remembers 21-year-old whose body was found in burned-out car
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

FILE - Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris speaks with members of the media during a news...
AP sources: Two groups formally submit bids for Commanders
Water from one of the water lines tainted by an apparent petroleum spill at Red Hill.
Active-duty service members file suit over illness from fuel-tainted water
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
AP sources: No more action from Trump grand jury this week
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (March 28, 2023)
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
Debt ceiling impasse: McCarthy presses Biden to negotiate