US Army recruiting fair at Aliamanu prompts ground, air movement of equipment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents who live near the Aliamanu Military Reservation should expect elevated noise levels as the U.S. Army moves rotary wing assets and ground vehicles into the crater for a recruitment fair.

An Apache combat helicopter will be flown into the crater between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ground vehicles to include HUMVEES, medical transport and other wheeled vehicles will move into AMR from various military installations on Oahu between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The helicopter and motor vehicles are expected to depart Aliamanu on Wednesday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The actual recruitment fair will take place on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 600 high school students from all over the island are expected to participate in the event.

