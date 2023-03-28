Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

US Army recruiting fair at Aliamanu prompts ground, air movement of equipment

AH-64 Apache Helicopter (Source: SCANG)
AH-64 Apache Helicopter (Source: SCANG)
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents who live near the Aliamanu Military Reservation should expect elevated noise levels as the U.S. Army moves rotary wing assets and ground vehicles into the crater for a recruitment fair.

An Apache combat helicopter will be flown into the crater between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ground vehicles to include HUMVEES, medical transport and other wheeled vehicles will move into AMR from various military installations on Oahu between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The helicopter and motor vehicles are expected to depart Aliamanu on Wednesday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The actual recruitment fair will take place on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 600 high school students from all over the island are expected to participate in the event.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

String of restaurant closings prompt concerns from industry leaders
A string of restaurant closures prompt concerns from industry leaders
LAAU JORDAN LAULUSA TO BE LAID TO REST ON SATURDAY
Amid search for answers, family remembers 21-year-old whose body was found in burned-out car
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Teresa “Tess” Moore and Virginia “Kalei” Lee have been training for months to get ready for the...
2 Hawaii athletes get ready to compete in the Special Olympics World Games
DC Roundup: Nashville shooting reignites gun reform debate
DC Roundup: Nashville shooting reignites gun reform debate
2 Hawaii athletes get ready to compete in the Special Olympics World Games
2 Hawaii athletes get ready to compete in the Special Olympics World Games
Water from one of the water lines tainted by an apparent petroleum spill at Red Hill.
Active-duty service members file suit over illness from fuel-tainted water