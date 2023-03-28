Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

A string of restaurant closures prompt concerns from industry leaders

String of restaurant closings prompt concerns from industry leaders
String of restaurant closings prompt concerns from industry leaders(KGMB KHNL)
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:27 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A string of recent restaurant closures is raising concern among industry leaders.

According to the Hawaii Restaurant Association, at least 7 restaurants have shut their doors in the first three months of this year.

They include big names like Outback Steakhouse and Ruby Tuesday’s but also popular local chains like Zippy’s waterfront location in Koko Marina Center.

  • Aiea Chop Suey
  • Little Village Noodle House
  • Outback Steakhouse (Hawaii Kai & Kihei)
  • Ruby Tuesday’s (Kapolei)
  • The Original Pancake House (Kapiolani Blvd)
  • Zippy’s Hawaii Kai (Take Out Still Open)
  • Kobe Japanese Steak House (Lahaina)

The HRA says restaurants continue to struggle with the rise in cost of goods that impact the bottom line and finding workers. The association is launching a social media campaign where people eating out post at the eatery using the hashtag #SupportHawaiiRestraunts.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We asked, you answered, the BEST loco moco in Hawaii
We asked, you answered: The 12 best places to get a loco moco in Hawaii
HPD investigates attempted murder case following altercation in Aiea
Suspect accused of intentionally plowing into woman with car
LAAU JORDAN LAULUSA TO BE LAID TO REST ON SATURDAY
Amid search for answers, family remembers 21-year-old whose body was found in burned-out car
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter

Latest News

Patients armed with weapons: Gun scare at Straub highlights disturbing trend
Terry Hunter reviews BOSTON STRANGLER and ALICE, DARLING
Terry Hunter reviews BOSTON STRANGLER and ALICE, DARLING
A new quarter features Edith Kanaka‘ole – a cultural leader, composer and kumu hula.
US quarter featuring beloved Hawaii icon Edith Kanaka‘ole released into circulation
A third Saab 340 aircraft to begin servicing the islands of Molokai and Lāna‘i this summer.
Mokulele Airlines to bring in more aircraft after a slew of complaints from customers