A string of restaurant closures prompt concerns from industry leaders

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A string of recent restaurant closures is raising concern among industry leaders.

According to the Hawaii Restaurant Association, at least 7 restaurants have shut their doors in the first three months of this year.

They include big names like Outback Steakhouse and Ruby Tuesday’s but also popular local chains like Zippy’s waterfront location in Koko Marina Center.

Aiea Chop Suey

Little Village Noodle House

Outback Steakhouse (Hawaii Kai & Kihei)

Ruby Tuesday’s (Kapolei)

The Original Pancake House (Kapiolani Blvd)

Zippy’s Hawaii Kai (Take Out Still Open)

Kobe Japanese Steak House (Lahaina)

The HRA says restaurants continue to struggle with the rise in cost of goods that impact the bottom line and finding workers. The association is launching a social media campaign where people eating out post at the eatery using the hashtag #SupportHawaiiRestraunts.

