PODCAST: Local singer reflects on how growing up on Hawaii Island shaped his music

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Kenny Tagavilla makes new music, he writes from the heart.

Growing up on Hawaii Island, Tagavilla brings his experiences and Honaunau roots into his music.

LISTEN:

“Kona Grown” is one of his latest songs — a nostalgic look back at the community.

“It’s just a song that talks about a lifestyle growing up and the simple things and just the culture of Kona and what it is and the Big Island,” Tagavilla said. “Just some of the special places and the people and what makes Kona and Hawaiian Islands so special in this world.”

Tagavilla said whenever he writes about Hawaii Island, the lyrics go beyond just describing the landscape of the place.

“The people, the way we live, the way we treat each other, we try to hang on to that because it’s changing so quick,” he said.

Tagavilla is also a truck driver and a hot rod enthusiast who is completing his own ride. He’s enjoying the ins and outs of songwriting.

“I’m just now really settling into like, ‘oh, this is what I do, you know,’ and so, you know, if people relate to it, that’s all that matters,” Tagavilla said.

Tagavilla has an EP out, with a full album on the way.

In the latest episode of Island Beat, Billy V spoke with him about his upbringing on Hawaii Island and what making music means to him.

