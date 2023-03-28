Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

PODCAST: Local singer reflects on how growing up on Hawaii Island shaped his music

When Kenny Tagavilla makes new music, he writes from the heart.
When Kenny Tagavilla makes new music, he writes from the heart.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:47 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Kenny Tagavilla makes new music, he writes from the heart.

Growing up on Hawaii Island, Tagavilla brings his experiences and Honaunau roots into his music.

LISTEN:

“Kona Grown” is one of his latest songs — a nostalgic look back at the community.

“It’s just a song that talks about a lifestyle growing up and the simple things and just the culture of Kona and what it is and the Big Island,” Tagavilla said. “Just some of the special places and the people and what makes Kona and Hawaiian Islands so special in this world.”

Tagavilla said whenever he writes about Hawaii Island, the lyrics go beyond just describing the landscape of the place.

“The people, the way we live, the way we treat each other, we try to hang on to that because it’s changing so quick,” he said.

Tagavilla is also a truck driver and a hot rod enthusiast who is completing his own ride. He’s enjoying the ins and outs of songwriting.

“I’m just now really settling into like, ‘oh, this is what I do, you know,’ and so, you know, if people relate to it, that’s all that matters,” Tagavilla said.

Tagavilla has an EP out, with a full album on the way.

In the latest episode of Island Beat, Billy V spoke with him about his upbringing on Hawaii Island and what making music means to him.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

String of restaurant closings prompt concerns from industry leaders
A string of restaurant closures prompt concerns from industry leaders
LAAU JORDAN LAULUSA TO BE LAID TO REST ON SATURDAY
Amid search for answers, family remembers 21-year-old whose body was found in burned-out car
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Armed patients: Gun scare at Hawaii hospital highlights disturbing trend
Teresa “Tess” Moore and Virginia “Kalei” Lee have been training for months to get ready for the...
2 Hawaii athletes get ready to compete in the Special Olympics World Games
AH-64 Apache Helicopter (Source: SCANG)
US Army recruiting fair at Aliamanu prompts ground, air movement of equipment
DC Roundup: Nashville shooting reignites gun reform debate
DC Roundup: Nashville shooting reignites gun reform debate