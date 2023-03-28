Tributes
Pedestrian, 64, dies after being struck by truck in Kapaa

Honolulu police are investigating a shooting in Mililani (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:08 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 64-year-old male pedestrian has died after being struck by a truck in Kapaa on Sunday.

The incident happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Kukui Street.

According to a preliminary report, the victim was crossing Kukui Street when he was struck by a lifted dark-colored Toyota Tacoma turning left from Kuhio Highway onto Kukui Street.

Kauai police said the victim was transported to Wilcox Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

The driver of the truck fled the scene and has not yet been located, authorities said.

Kukui Street was closed in both directions for investigation but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Himongala of the Traffic Safety Section at 808-241-1617.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers Kaua’i at 808-246-8300 or via www.cskauai.org

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

