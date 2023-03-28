Tributes
Nonprofit launched for Maui firefighter who died after being swept into storm drain

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:58 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, the Maui firefighter who died after being swept into a storm drain earlier this year, has launched a website for the nonprofit set up in his honor.

You can find the website here, liveliketre.org.

On the website you can find updates on community and fundraising events.

The family will be holding its first “Live Like Tre” Day on Sunday, May 14 at the Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

