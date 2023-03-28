Tributes
Noise advisory issued for parts of Oahu as Army prepares for recruiting fair

The Army is planning to fly an Apache helicopter over Oahu in preparation for a high school...
The Army is planning to fly an Apache helicopter over Oahu in preparation for a high school recruiting fair.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:14 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Army is planning to fly an Apache helicopter over Oahu in preparation for a high school recruiting fair.

The advisory is for Salt Lake, Moanalua Valley, Mapunapuna and Aliamanu between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The chopper is getting in place for a high school recruiting event happening Wednesday.

A convoy of military vehicles will also be brought in on Wednesday.

Nearly 600 juniors and seniors from 12 Oahu schools are slated to attend the event.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aliamanu Community Center.

