Noise advisory issued for parts of Oahu as Army prepares for recruiting fair

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Army is planning to fly an Apache helicopter over Oahu in preparation for a high school recruiting fair.

The advisory is for Salt Lake, Moanalua Valley, Mapunapuna and Aliamanu between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The chopper is getting in place for a high school recruiting event happening Wednesday.

A convoy of military vehicles will also be brought in on Wednesday.

Nearly 600 juniors and seniors from 12 Oahu schools are slated to attend the event.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aliamanu Community Center.

