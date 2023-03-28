Tributes
More than 1,000 humpbacks sighted over the weekend during volunteer whale count

On Oahu, 467 whales were observed during the day's count, 313 were spotted on Maui, 273 on Kauai and 68 on Hawaii Island.(J. Moore/HIHWNMS/NOAA)
By Emily Cristobal
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:49 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of volunteers gathered across the state Saturday to observe humpback whales in Hawaiian waters.

Some 320 people perched on the shores of Kauai, Oahu, Hawaii Island and Maui to participate in whale counts organized by the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary Ocean Count and the Pacific Whale Foundation.

Volunteers collected data from 42 different sites, tallying humpback whale sightings and documenting the animals’ surface behavior.

PODCAST: Whales migrating to Hawaii face a number of threats — but not all are visible

On Oahu, 467 whales were observed during the day’s count, 313 were spotted on Maui, 273 on Kauai and 68 on Hawaii Island.

In total, 1,121 whale were spotted by the volunteers during 15-minute intervals between 8:30 a.m. and 11:50 a.m.

Volunteers collected data from 42 different sites, tallying humpback whale sightings and documenting the animals' surface behavior.(Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary)

Officials said this number may represent duplicate sightings of the same whale by different observers or at different time periods or different locations throughout the day.

Following the collection of this combined data from the Sanctuary Ocean Count and Great Whale Count, scientists said it can reveal trends in humpback whale occurrence within and amongst whale seasons.

Both counts take place three times during peak whale season annually on the last Saturday in January, February and March.

Furthermore, along with spotting whales, volunteers also documented honu (green sea turtles), naia (spinner dolphins), malolo (Hawaiian flying fish) and multiple bird species.

To learn more about the surveys, click on Sanctuary Ocean Count for data Kauai, Oahu and Hawaii Island or Great Whale Count for numbers from Maui.

