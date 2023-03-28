Tributes
Mokulele Airlines to bring in more aircraft after a slew of complaints from customers

A third Saab 340 aircraft to begin servicing the islands of Molokai and Lāna‘i this summer.
A third Saab 340 aircraft to begin servicing the islands of Molokai and Lāna'i this summer.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:40 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some residents are frustrated after feeling stranded by Mokulele Airlines.

“We’re done,” said Lanai resident Jolene Sugiyama-Segault.

Sugiyama-Segault said she and her family won’t be flying Mokulele Airlines anymore.

“I’m beyond fed up with them,” she said.

She said there has been too many cancelled and rescheduled flights, causing them to miss too many doctor’s appointments on Oahu – even work.

Sugiyama-Segault said her boss even flew his private plane to Hilo Monday morning to pick her husband up and fly him back home to Lanai so he could make it to work on time.

“If we have to make plans to get on the ferry, to go to Lahaina, and take an Uber to the airport to catch a flight to make it on time to where he needs to be, or myself, or my kids for appointments, that’s what we’re gonna have to do because Mokulele, they’re unreliable,” Sugiyama-Segault said.

Officials with Southern Airways, the parent company of Mokulele, said a series of issues caused these recent problems.

They said it was a combination of severe weather, one of their planes was down undergoing a mandatory five-year inspection, another one was damaged, and scheduling changes.

“We changed our schedule to add more flights and more capacity,” said Southern Airways Chief of Staff Keith Sisson. “Doing so, created a situation where some people had booked on a flight for a future date and that flight was now no longer available because of the schedule change.”

To minimize these issues, Sisson said they are bringing in more aircraft.

“We’re bringing our third large aircraft across the ocean in June,” he said.

That aircraft is a 28-seater Saab 340. In addition, they have three nine-seater Tecnams. The first Tecnam will arrive in April.

“These things happen. All will be forgiven when you run a couple of good flights. You have a couple of good experiences. Just come on back. Everything will be fine,” said Sisson.

Senator Lynn DeCoite is advocating for subsidized flights for Molokai and possibly Lanai.

“Because the flights are over $100 one way, they have been challenged with rising costs. They have no other airline,” Sen. DeCoite said.

“We need another airline here. They need competition,” said Sugiyama-Segault.

A virtual community meeting will be held Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. about these issues.

Meeting ID: 851 517 799 Participant Passcode: 7078

Joining via browser or mobile device, click the link: https://bluejeans.com/851517799/7078

Joining by phone: 1 (408) 419-1715.

