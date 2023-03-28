First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms with heavy rain possible through Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An upper level disturbance northwest of the state will produce moderate to heavy shower bands over the western islands with scattered thunderstorms today through Thursday. The eastern islands in Maui and Hawaii counties will see less rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorms possible over the Big Island each afternoon. The disturbance will pull up southerly winds today through Thursday. More typical easterly trade winds will spread from east to west across the region from Friday through next weekend.

The small, medium period northwest will be gradually subsiding through Tuesday. A similar size, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell will begin building in Thursday. South-facing shore surf will be slightly under waist high.

