Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Environmentalists criticize health department for delayed toxic chemical reporting in Kunia Village

Kunia Water Association delivers bottled water to hundreds of residents after PFAS confirmed in...
Kunia Water Association delivers bottled water to hundreds of residents after PFAS confirmed in well #3.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:28 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Environmental advocates are criticizing the Department of Health for the delay in telling the public that a drinking water well in Kunia Village was contaminated with toxic forever chemicals. Hawaii News Now reported last week, hundreds of residents are getting bottled water.

The State Health Department discovered PFAS known as toxic forever chemicals several times above the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed maximum contaminant levels in well #3 serving Kunia Village. Well #3 has been shut down and is owned by the Army and operated by the Kunia Water Association.

“It’s actually quite shocking,” said Melodie Aduja, environmental co-chair of the Democratic Party of Hawaii. She says health officials should have told the public sooner.

The health department took water samples this past September. PFAS chemicals were detected on October 6, 2022. The Department of Health got another confirmation of PFAS on November 23. DOH notified the public on January 20, 2023.

“When you go through the timeline that they provided it’s unbelievable,” said Aduja.

“That’s a 4 month span before the public is even made aware of the dangers of this liquid cancer and forever chemical,” she added.

In an exclusive interview, state health officials acknowledged the delay. Water suppliers are required to report contamination to the health department, but in this case, it was the state doing the testing as part of a study.

“I think there was some confusion within our own operation of how that was going to be reported,” said Dennis Lopez, Branch Chief, Safe Drinking Water Branch, Department of Health.

“It got stuck in one section that was doing the study and it didn’t get reported in a timely fashion to our compliance section to initiate the notice within the deparment,” he added.

There are 138 public water systems and the state officials are testing to find out what toxic chemicals are in the water.

PFAS chemicals have been used since the 1940′s and there 7 recent PFAS detections in wells in Waipio Heights, Makakilo, Kunia Waipahu., Kipapa, Aina Koa and the Navy’s Aiea Halawa Shaft.

PFAS Website: https://health.hawaii.gov/heer/environmental-health/highlighted-projects/pfas/#:~:text=PFAS%20Releases%20%E2%80%93%20Environmental%20Emergency%20Response,Storage%20Facility%20in%20November%202022

Health officials say the Kunia Village water contamination also came to light during another crisis; the Navy’s fire fighting foam spill at Red Hill.

State regulators say they’ve since clarified their internal process. Regulations require that suppliers of water must notify health officials of a contamination detection within 7 days. Then the department has 14 days to tell the public.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We asked, you answered, the BEST loco moco in Hawaii
We asked, you answered: The 12 best places to get a loco moco in Hawaii
HPD investigates attempted murder case following altercation in Aiea
Suspect accused of intentionally plowing into woman with car
LAAU JORDAN LAULUSA TO BE LAID TO REST ON SATURDAY
Amid search for answers, family remembers 21-year-old whose body was found in burned-out car
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Hiker rescued after falling 100 ft on Kaneohe hiking trail
Hiker rescued after falling an estimated 100 feet off Kaneohe hiking trail

Latest News

A third Saab 340 aircraft to begin servicing the islands of Molokai and Lāna‘i this summer.
Mokulele Airlines to bring in more aircraft after a slew of complaints from customers
E-waste packed for shipping at E-Opala on Mary St. in Kalihi.
As manufacturers pay for e-waste, local recyclers see huge demand
On Oahu, 467 whales were observed during the day’s count, 313 were spotted on Maui, 273 on...
More than 1,000 humpbacks sighted over the weekend during volunteer whale count
“Oh! You should see their eyes! Ohhh! They are just in awe,” Hazile Sumile said.
Operation Wildlife helps spread awareness of endangered animals to keiki