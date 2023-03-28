BaseBows’ Harry Gustin earns Big West Pitcher of the Week honors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii pitcher Harry Gustin earned a rare weekly award from the Big West Conference.

The BaseBows’ southpaw garnered Big West Pitcher of the Week honors for his solid start on the mound in UH’s series opening win over Tulane on Friday.

Gustin is the first Rainbow Warrior to earn the award since Logan Pouelsen got it in 2018.

In their Friday night game against the Green Wave, Gustin took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before allowing one hit, one run and one walk.

In his seven inning outing, the sophomore struck out eight batters in 96 pitches -- the teams longest start on the mound in length and pitch count.

Gustin is currently 2-1 in six appearances with an ERA of 3.54 and 26 strikeouts in 28 innings of work.

The performance helped catapult the ‘Bows over Tulane to secure the series sweep and move the team to 12-8 overall on the season.

