Active-duty service members file new Red Hill injury claims against US government

Water from one of the water lines tainted by an apparent petroleum spill at Red Hill.
Water from one of the water lines tainted by an apparent petroleum spill at Red Hill.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:30 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a new development of the Red Hill fuel spill, three active-duty service members are suing the U.S. government after allegedly getting sick from the contaminated water.

This comes after more than 100 injured U.S. military family members and civilians have pending federal-court claims against the Government.

The service members all complain of adverse health effects from ingesting the water while off-duty.

Navy Ensign Koda Freeman claimed his wife had a sudden resurgence of seizures and even faced targeted retaliation on the job.

Army Major Amanda Feindt said her whole family got violently ill while living in their Ford Island home. She shared her story with Hawaii News Now last November.

Army Colonel Jessica Whaley — who is also a medical professional — said she was reportedly taken to the emergency room for quote “severe toxic exposure symptoms.” She said her family experienced exposure symptoms as well.

SPECIAL SECTION: Navy Water Crisis

We’re told they filed a pre-litigation claim on Monday and will file a federal lawsuit in Honolulu soon.

Lawyers say this lawsuit is significant because typically, service members cannot bring line-of-duty injury claims against the government.

However, their law firms argue that the doctrine “cannot be used against off-duty service members that showered in and drank water poisoned by the Navy in their own homes.”

The law firm is holding community meetings to discuss its pending litigation on the following dates:

  • Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon Memorial
  • Thursday at the AMVETS West Oahu Veterans Center in Ewa Beach

Hawaii News Now has reached out to the military for comment.

