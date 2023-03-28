2 Hawaii athletes get ready to compete in the Special Olympics World Games

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the 2023 Special Olympics to be held in Germany this summer, Hawaii is getting some huge representation with highly decorated athletes set to compete.

Teresa “Tess” Moore and Virginia “Kalei” Lee have been training for months to get ready for the world games in June.

The two wahine are veteran athletes, being a part of Special Olympics Hawaii for over 25 years.

Both have received numerous medals and ribbons for a variety of sports, but this year Moore is eyeing a medal in track and field while Lee is competing in powerlifting.

The athletes were chosen after being vetted through a rigorous process.

“A lot of people don’t understand the hard work that athletes have to put in, in order to qualify,” said Nip Ho, senior vice president of programs for Special Olympics Hawaii.

“We hold local competitions every year that qualifies them for our state games, and for these ladies it was at the University of Hawaii. They must then win a gold medal at our state games in order to be selected to go to the world games. Then we do a random draw, so all the gold medalists, their names go in a hat and we literally pull them out and then they are vetted.”

To prepare for the big event, Moore and Lee have been following strict training schedules.

Lee has been going to the gym two times a week and practicing lift commands with her coach for bench press, deadlift and squat. She also walks a mile every morning and dances and exercises as part of her daily program.

She’s even cut out a Hawaii staple from her diet.

“I don’t eat rice any more,” Lee said proudly.

Meanwhile, Moore has been working on cardio and stamina, preparing to compete in the 100-meter dash, shotput and 4 x 100-meter relay.

“My training is now more intense and more focused. Instead of once a week practices, it’s now three times a week,” Moore said. “I have been training for the past four months, and I will begin to practice even harder for the next three months until I get to Berlin.”

For both athletes, it’s their first time in Germany, and they’re extremely excited and humbled to be able to represent Hawaii on the world stage.

“Show me aloha and big smiles, and don’t be shy and stand for yourself,” Moore said.

And while their training is tough, one motto that’s getting them through this whole process is the Special Olympics oath: “Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

Joining the athletes will also be bocce official Shavanna Mahoe. She is the the first athlete official to represent Hawaii at a national or world competition.

“I am ecstatic to be a part of this once in a lifetime opportunity, and I want to make my family and fellow athletes proud of me,” Mahoe said. “I am also looking forward to making new friends from around the world.”

Officer Kuilee Dela Cruz will also be accompanying the team to participate in the law enforcement torch run.

The cost to send each person to the Special Olympics World Games is more than $4,500, and the Hawaii organization is asking for your support.

If you’d like to help send the team from Hawaii to Berlin, click here.

