Woman, 43, charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to Kalihi business

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have charged Friday a woman who allegedly set fire to a former used car business in Kalihi Kai.

Authorities said 43-year-old Lona Moore is charged with arson.

Investigators had determined the fire as incendiary and it started in the carport.

The incident happened last week Wednesday on Republican Street just before 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they found three vehicles on fire inside an open-air carport.

The fire was extinguished about 10 minutes later and no injuries were reported.

HFD said the damage estimate is $60,000 to the property and $15,000 to the contents.

