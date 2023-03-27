Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Woman, 43, charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to Kalihi business

File Image
File Image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:16 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have charged Friday a woman who allegedly set fire to a former used car business in Kalihi Kai.

Authorities said 43-year-old Lona Moore is charged with arson.

Investigators had determined the fire as incendiary and it started in the carport.

The incident happened last week Wednesday on Republican Street just before 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they found three vehicles on fire inside an open-air carport.

The fire was extinguished about 10 minutes later and no injuries were reported.

HFD said the damage estimate is $60,000 to the property and $15,000 to the contents.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We asked, you answered, the BEST loco moco in Hawaii
We asked, you answered: The 12 best places to get a loco moco in Hawaii
HPD investigates attempted murder case following altercation in Aiea
Suspect accused of intentionally plowing into woman with car
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
LAAU JORDAN LAULUSA TO BE LAID TO REST ON SATURDAY
Amid search for answers, family remembers 21-year-old whose body was found in burned-out car
Alisabeth Hayden used the "Find My" app to track her AirPods after they were allegedly stolen...
Woman tracks down AirPods apparently stolen after flight

Latest News

File photo
LIST: 2023 graduation schedule for Hawaii public high schools
Hauula house fire deemed accidental
Investigators: Electric kitchen stove sparked blaze at Hauula home
Foodland and The Salvation Army's 'Meals of Aloha' program
Support Hawaii families in need through Foodland’s ‘Meals of Aloha’ program
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise