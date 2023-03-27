US quarter featuring beloved Hawaii icon Edith Kanaka‘ole released into circulation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A commemorative quarter featuring a beloved Hawaii icon has been released into circulation.

The quarter features Edith Kanaka’ole — a cultural leader, composer and kumu hula.

The coin shows a portrait of Kanaka’ole with her hair and lei po’o (or head lei) morphing into elements of Hawaii’s landscape — symbolizing her lifelong dedication to preserving Hawaiian land and culture.

On the bottom of the coin reads, “E ho mai ka ‘ike,” which translates to “granting the wisdom.”

Her design is one of five included in the U.S. Mint’s American Women Quarters Program for 2023. Other women featured this year include Bessie Coleman, Jovita Idar, Eleanor Roosevelt and Maria Tallchief.

The late Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink will also be featured on the U.S. quarter in 2024.

