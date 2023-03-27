Tributes
Support Hawaii families in need through Foodland's 'Meals of Aloha' program

Foodland and The Salvation Army's 'Meals of Aloha' program
Foodland and The Salvation Army's 'Meals of Aloha' program(HNN)
By Casey Lund
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:09 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rising food prices are pushing many local family’s household budgets to the brink.

But a new effort from The Salvation Army and Foodland stores is working to provide some relief.

Now through April 30, Foodland shoppers can make donations at checkout that will go directly to The Salvation Army in order to provide the families they serve with Foodland vouchers.

”Donations will be turned into $20 ‘Meals of Aloha’ gift certificates and then distributed by The Salvation Army to families on the islands where the donations were received,” said Major Troy Trimmer, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands.

Foodland shoppers can join the effort in one of the following three ways:

  • Cash or credit card at checkout — Give a donation in any multiple of $5, $10 or $20 at checkout
  • 250 Maika’i Points — Donate 250 points for a $5 donation (Must be an enrolled Maika’i member)
  • Round Up Your Grocery Bill — Donate by rounding up your grocery total to the nearest dollar.

“We have many thoughtful and generous customers who are always looking for easy ways to support those in need,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO. “We are proud to partner with them and The Salvation Army to share our aloha and provide much needed meals to Hawaii families.

To learn more about the ‘Meals of Aloha’ program and how you can help, visit foodland.com.

For more information about how to receive a meal, visit Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org or contact a local Salvation Army Corps in your community.

