Amid search for answers, family remembers 21-year-old whose body was found in burned-out car

The man accused of killing a 21-year-old woman who was found in a burned-out car in Mililani earlier this month is set to appear in court this week.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:02 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Laau Jordan Laulusa, 21, was an enlisted soldier who served as a supply specialist with the Hawaii National Guard. Her uncle, Sasoa Feagai, says the family’s focus is to lay her to rest on Saturday.

“Just celebrate her life,” said Feagai, who added Laulusa was a beloved daughter, sister and niece.

“We just remember the good things about Jordan. She’s a very beautiful young woman and very loving to her family and friends and she will be missed.”

Laulusa’s body was found in a burned car on the Mililani High School campus on March 13th.

Court records say she was stabbed.

Samuel Jones, 25, was indicted for murder and arson charges in connection with the case.

Court documents say witnesses saw Jones gathering items from the burning car and leaving the area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Suspect charged with murder after woman’s body found in burned-out car
Memorial grows for woman whose body was found in burned-out vehicle

Feagai says the family is trying think only about the good things and says the support from the community has been overwhelming and is helping them as get through the tragedy.

“The whole family want to thank the people that got involved early on with the case and the police department and fire department and the witnesses,” said Feagai. “All the goods thing that happened is only thing we focusing on now now. All the bad things, we just want to forget that.”

The family is holding a private celebration of life for Laulusa next weekend.

Meanwhile, Jones remains behind bars on $1 million bail.

He’s expected to enter a plea on the murder and arson charges on Tuesday.

