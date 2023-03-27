Tributes
Rainbow Warriors baseball completes series sweep over Tulane

Hawaii Baseball
Hawaii Baseball(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:07 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team completed the series sweep over Tulane on Sunday, downing the Green Wave, 5-1 at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii moves to 12-8 overall thanks to an all-around effort from the pitching staff and a complimentary offensive output to guarantee its first winning nonconference record in the Rich Hill era.

Sean Rimmer and Kyson Donahue each smashed homeruns to boost the ‘Bows over Tulane. Rimmer also notched a double, while Donahue is on a 12-game hitting streak.

Ben Zeigler-Namoa got the win in relief on the mound, Zeigler-Namoa also got a game-high three hits at the plate.

UH returns to the Big West Conference schedule with a three-game series at Cal State Fullerton.

