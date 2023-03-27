Tributes
No. 8 BeachBows go unblemished on the road at Big West Challenge

The No. 8 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team completed an unbeaten weekend in the Big West Challenge on Sunday.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:58 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 8 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team completed an unbeaten weekend in the Big West Challenge on Sunday.

UH wrapped up the weekend with another three match sweep over Sacramento State, Cal Poly and No. 12 Long Beach State.

The BeachBows are 20-3 on the year, currently on an 18-match win streak — the second longest streak in program history.

Hawaii’s streak will be put to the test next week with a trip to No. 3 UCLA on Wednesday.

