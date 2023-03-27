Na Alapa Hawaii kicks off inaugural season, using soccer to connect with Hawaiian culture

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hui Kanaka Powawae started as a simple idea, blending the love of soccer with the Hawaiian culture.

Using the sport to instill national pride into each and every player and after two years of scouting and development the games have begun.

The club is comprised of four teams boys 16′s and 18′s and girls 16′s and 18′s...all named Na Alapa Hawaii. On Saturday night, the two 18′s took on the HYSA senior All-Star teams in their first competitive outing.

“It was a huge first step.” Club president Vernon Kapuaala told Hawaii News Now. “It took what was an idea and what was in the imagination and gave it a physical manifestation, right?”

“There was something tangible, there was a team.”

All of this started as a singular idea from club president Vernon Kapuaala who wanted to merge his love of football with his Hawaiian heritage.

Agriculture, working loi, right?, These are things commonly associated with what makes you Hawaiian for me, I don’t do any of those things.” Kapuaala said. “What I did do was what we call football, which is more readily known as soccer in Hawaii.”

Kapuaala deciding to use the term National teams to instill pride in his players for where they’re from.

“We know about FIFA and the FIFA World Cup, the largest sporting event in the universe, right?” Kapuaala said. “Because I’m in this sport and that’s a sport I love national teams made sense to me, that’s how other countries and that’s how other nations represent themselves through their football teams.”

The club also gives players educational sessions on Hawaiian culture.

“It gives us a way to connect our Hawaiian culture and the sport that we love to play in which is not usually connected.” Girls player Jael Kapuaala said.

That cultural exposure continues this summer as two of the teams will travel to New Zealand in July to get up close and personal with Polynesian culture, while competing against some international squads.

