Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man securing yard items during windstorm dies when tree falls on him, sheriff says

Saturday's heavy winds led to a man losing his life outside his home. (Source: WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:55 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man died after a tree fell directly on him during a windstorm in West Virginia, officials said.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the man was outside his home, trying to secure items from blowing away when the tree fell on him Saturday afternoon.

Next-door neighbor Michael Leach was not home when it happened, but he said he’s heartbroken for the victim’s wife and family.

“Come to find out, you lose your life doing something that’s just a basic job or task that you do once a week. I hate hearing that for him,” Leach said.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We asked, you answered, the BEST loco moco in Hawaii
We asked, you answered: The 12 best places to get a loco moco in Hawaii
HPD investigates attempted murder case following altercation in Aiea
Suspect accused of intentionally plowing into woman with car
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
LAAU JORDAN LAULUSA TO BE LAID TO REST ON SATURDAY
Amid search for answers, family remembers 21-year-old whose body was found in burned-out car
Alisabeth Hayden used the "Find My" app to track her AirPods after they were allegedly stolen...
Woman tracks down AirPods apparently stolen after flight

Latest News

Nashville Fire Department says there are multiple reported patients.
Police: Shooter at Tennessee school dead
Foodland and The Salvation Army's 'Meals of Aloha' program
Support Hawaii families in need through Foodland’s ‘Meals of Aloha’ program
A plastic surgeon in Florida is facing a murder charge in connection with the suspicious...
Plastic surgeon charged with murder in lawyer's death
The Niagara SPCA said it finally found a perfect adopted for Ralphie.
Ralphie the ‘demon dog’ gets another chance at a new home