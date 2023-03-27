LIST: 2023 graduation schedule for Hawaii public high schools

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s almost grad season — and celebrations will be back in full swing this year!

For the first time since 2020, there will be no COVID restrictions on ceremonies at Hawaii public schools, which will be held in-person.

However, officials said that if you are sick on the big day, you are being asked to stay home.

Mililani High is first up on May 16 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Tuesday, May 16

Mililani High, Stan Sheriff Center

Wednesday, May 17

Waipahu High, Stan Sheriff Center

Thursday, May 18

Roosevelt High, Stan Sheriff Center

Aiea High, Hawaii Convention Center

Kahuku High & Intermediate, Bringham Young University’s Hawaii Cannon Center

Olomana School, on campus

Kekaulike High, school stadium

Friday, May 19

Kaiser High, school stadium

Leilehua High, school stadium

Moanalua High, Stan Sheriff Center

Waianae High, school stadium

Kapolei High, school stadium

Keaau High, school stadium

Kau High & Pahala Elementary, Kau District Gymnasium

Hilo High, Edith Kanakaole Multi-Purpose Stadium

Ke Kula O Ehunuikaimalino, school campus

Baldwin High, War Memorial Stadium

Kapaa High, Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex

Kauai High, Antone “Kona” Vidinha, Jr. Memorial Stadium

Waimea High, school front lawn

Saturday, May 20

Ke Kula Kaiapuni o Anuenue School, school campus

Kaimuki High, Waikiki Shell

Farrington High, Stan Sheriff Cneter

Kalani High, Stan Sheriff Center

Waialua High & Intermediate, school athletics field

Radford High, school stadium

Pearl City High, Hawaii Convention Center

Nanakuli High & Intermediate, school campus

Campbell High, Hawaii Convention Center

Castle High, school stadium

Kailua High, school football field

Waiakea High, Edith Kanakaole Multi-Purpose Stadium

Konawaena High, school football field

Honokaaa High & Intermediate, school campus

Kohala High, Hisaoka Gymnasium at Kamehameha Park

Lanai High & Elementary, Pedro Dela Cruz Gymnasium

Hana High & Elementary, school campus

Molokai High, school football field

Sunday, May 21

McKinley High, school campus

Pahoa High & Intermediate, school gymnasium

Lahainaluna High, school campus

Tuesday, May 23

Kalani High, Stan Sheriff Center

Wednesday, May 24

Kalaheo High, Neil S. Blaisdell Concert Hall

Hawaii School for the Deaf & the Blind, school campus

Saturday, May 27

Kealakehe High, school football field

[For more details on public school commencement times, click here]

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.