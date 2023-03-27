LIST: 2023 graduation schedule for Hawaii public high schools
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s almost grad season — and celebrations will be back in full swing this year!
For the first time since 2020, there will be no COVID restrictions on ceremonies at Hawaii public schools, which will be held in-person.
However, officials said that if you are sick on the big day, you are being asked to stay home.
Mililani High is first up on May 16 at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Here’s a look at the schedule:
Tuesday, May 16
- Mililani High, Stan Sheriff Center
Wednesday, May 17
- Waipahu High, Stan Sheriff Center
Thursday, May 18
- Roosevelt High, Stan Sheriff Center
- Aiea High, Hawaii Convention Center
- Kahuku High & Intermediate, Bringham Young University’s Hawaii Cannon Center
- Olomana School, on campus
- Kekaulike High, school stadium
Friday, May 19
- Kaiser High, school stadium
- Leilehua High, school stadium
- Moanalua High, Stan Sheriff Center
- Waianae High, school stadium
- Kapolei High, school stadium
- Keaau High, school stadium
- Kau High & Pahala Elementary, Kau District Gymnasium
- Hilo High, Edith Kanakaole Multi-Purpose Stadium
- Ke Kula O Ehunuikaimalino, school campus
- Baldwin High, War Memorial Stadium
- Kapaa High, Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex
- Kauai High, Antone “Kona” Vidinha, Jr. Memorial Stadium
- Waimea High, school front lawn
Saturday, May 20
- Ke Kula Kaiapuni o Anuenue School, school campus
- Kaimuki High, Waikiki Shell
- Farrington High, Stan Sheriff Cneter
- Kalani High, Stan Sheriff Center
- Waialua High & Intermediate, school athletics field
- Radford High, school stadium
- Pearl City High, Hawaii Convention Center
- Nanakuli High & Intermediate, school campus
- Campbell High, Hawaii Convention Center
- Castle High, school stadium
- Kailua High, school football field
- Waiakea High, Edith Kanakaole Multi-Purpose Stadium
- Konawaena High, school football field
- Honokaaa High & Intermediate, school campus
- Kohala High, Hisaoka Gymnasium at Kamehameha Park
- Lanai High & Elementary, Pedro Dela Cruz Gymnasium
- Hana High & Elementary, school campus
- Molokai High, school football field
Sunday, May 21
- McKinley High, school campus
- Pahoa High & Intermediate, school gymnasium
- Lahainaluna High, school campus
Tuesday, May 23
- Kalani High, Stan Sheriff Center
Wednesday, May 24
- Kalaheo High, Neil S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
- Hawaii School for the Deaf & the Blind, school campus
Saturday, May 27
- Kealakehe High, school football field
[For more details on public school commencement times, click here]
