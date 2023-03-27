Investigators: Electric kitchen stove sparked blaze at Hauula home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department has determined that cause of a blaze at a Hauula home as accidental.

Fire investigators said the flames started from an electric stove in the kitchen.

The fire happened around 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning near Kawaewae Way.

Officials said they found smoke coming from the home but no one was in the house during the fire.

The fire was extinguished by 9:50 a.m.

The damage estimate is $50,000 to the property and $5,000 to the contents.

