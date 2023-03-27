Tributes
Investigators: Electric kitchen stove sparked blaze at Hauula home

Hauula house fire deemed accidental
Hauula house fire deemed accidental(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:50 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department has determined that cause of a blaze at a Hauula home as accidental.

Fire investigators said the flames started from an electric stove in the kitchen.

The fire happened around 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning near Kawaewae Way.

Officials said they found smoke coming from the home but no one was in the house during the fire.

The fire was extinguished by 9:50 a.m.

The damage estimate is $50,000 to the property and $5,000 to the contents.

