Investigators: Electric kitchen stove sparked blaze at Hauula home
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:50 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department has determined that cause of a blaze at a Hauula home as accidental.
Fire investigators said the flames started from an electric stove in the kitchen.
The fire happened around 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning near Kawaewae Way.
Officials said they found smoke coming from the home but no one was in the house during the fire.
The fire was extinguished by 9:50 a.m.
The damage estimate is $50,000 to the property and $5,000 to the contents.
