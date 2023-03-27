Honolulu rail moves step closer to opening as HART expands trial run

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation released new drone video showcasing the Honolulu Rail Transit Project’s latest trial run.

HART has released this new clip showing the fixed rail train moving smoothly from the Hoaeae (West Loch) station along Farrington Highway near the Leoole Street and Leoku Street intersection.

This is the fourth station along the 18.9-mile route into Honolulu and will provide access for passengers traveling to and from West Loch, Ewa Beach, Waipahu and other surrounding cities at 19 different stations.

This is all part of a final series of tests as HART prepares the trains for full time operation.

Once trial runs are concluded, HART will relinquish control of this segment to the City and County of Honolulu who will open the rail service for public use.

