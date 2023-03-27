Power restored to customers in Waialua area
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:42 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored to over 1,000 customers in the Waialua area Monday morning, Hawaiian Electric said.
Officials said about 1,045 customers were without power in Haleiwa, Helemano and Waialua.
The outage was reported around 6:50 a.m.
Power was restored around 8:10 a.m.
It is unknown what caused the outage.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.