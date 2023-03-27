First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny today, thunderstorms possible for Kauai tonight

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s going to be a nice Kuhio Day with mostly sunny skies and some afternoon clouds.

A cold front started to stall last night a few hundred miles northwest of Kauai, that means a few thunderstorms near midnight tonight for Kauai.

Unstable showers and thunderstorms are expected for Kauai and Oahu Tuesday through Thursday.

Maui County may miss a majority of the rain, plus lingering chances for isolated thunderstorms each afternoon over the Big Island triggered by strong surface heating above the trade wind inversion and sea breeze moisture.

In surf, a small medium-period swell will keep some waves coming in for north and west shores before declining late Monday into Tuesday.

Small northwest to north swells are expected during the second half of the week. Choppy surf is expected for east shores much of the week, while south shore surf will likely remain small.

