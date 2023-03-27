Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry Monday, but more showers by midweek

Winds will become lighter and shift from the south-southeast as a front approaches.
Winds will become lighter and shift from the south-southeast as a front approaches.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:15 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Generally dry conditions are expected for the Kuhio Day holiday Monday, but an approaching cold front is expected to stall just short of Kauai on Tuesday. This will bring an increase in south to southeast winds Tuesday through Thursday. We can also expect an increased chance for heavy showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms drawn up ahead of the front, mainly for the western end of the island chain.

The island of Hawaii may partially block the southeast wind flow for the smaller islands during this time, which could also trigger some afternoon showers and thunderstorms, although the threat will still remain highest for Kauai.

The active weather pattern will continue through Thursday, after which the frontal boundary will be pushed to the west as trade winds return, along with more typical weather conditions Friday into the upcoming weekend.

In surf, a small medium-period swell will keep some waves coming in for north and west shores before declining late Monday into Tuesday. Small northwest to north swells are expected during the second half of the week. Choppy surf is expected for east shores much of the week, while south shore surf will likely remain small.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We asked, you answered, the BEST loco moco in Hawaii
We asked, you answered: The 12 best places to get a loco moco in Hawaii
FILE - This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Case of deadly fungus confirmed in Hawaii amid concern of rapid spread in US
Local business owner's online presence is taken over in ransomware attack
Business owner’s life upended by major ransomware attack
HPD investigates attempted murder case following altercation in Aiea
Suspect accused of intentionally plowing into woman with car
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful trade winds on this Sunday, but a transition to muggy winds next week
Tracking lighter trade winds on Sunday and then dropping off this upcoming week
Hawaii News Now Sunrise- Sunday AM weather
Nice and beautiful weather for Sunday fairly mellow and great to be outdoors then will be...
Beautiful trade winds on this Sunday, but a transition to muggy winds next week
Quiet weather is expected for the holiday weekend, but more rain is approaching.
Wetter, unstable conditions may be a few days away