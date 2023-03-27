First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry Monday, but more showers by midweek

Generally dry conditions are expected for the Kuhio Day holiday Monday, but an approaching cold front is expected to stall just short of Kauai on Tuesday. This will bring an increase in south to southeast winds Tuesday through Thursday. We can also expect an increased chance for heavy showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms drawn up ahead of the front, mainly for the western end of the island chain.

The island of Hawaii may partially block the southeast wind flow for the smaller islands during this time, which could also trigger some afternoon showers and thunderstorms, although the threat will still remain highest for Kauai.

The active weather pattern will continue through Thursday, after which the frontal boundary will be pushed to the west as trade winds return, along with more typical weather conditions Friday into the upcoming weekend.

In surf, a small medium-period swell will keep some waves coming in for north and west shores before declining late Monday into Tuesday. Small northwest to north swells are expected during the second half of the week. Choppy surf is expected for east shores much of the week, while south shore surf will likely remain small.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.