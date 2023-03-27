Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Cold front stalls, showers and possible thunderstorms Tuesday thru Thursday.

Prince Kuhio Day: Nice weather today with mostly sunny skies and light winds
It's going to be a nice Kuhio Day holiday with mostly sunny skies and some afternoon clouds. A...
It's going to be a nice Kuhio Day holiday with mostly sunny skies and some afternoon clouds. A cold front started to stall last night a few hundred miles northwest of Kauai; that means a few thunderstorms near midnight tonight for Kauai; unstable showers and thunderstorms for Kauai and O'ahu Tuesday thru Thursday. Maui County may miss a majority of the rain, plus lingering chances for isolated thunderstorms each afternoon over the Big Island triggered by strong surface heating above the trade wind inversion and sea breeze moisture.(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:19 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s going to be a nice Kuhio Day with mostly sunny skies and some afternoon clouds. A cold front started to stall last night a few hundred miles northwest of Kauai; that means a few thunderstorms near midnight tonight for Kauai; unstable showers and thunderstorms for Kauai and O’ahu Tuesday thru Thursday. Maui County may miss a majority of the rain, plus lingering chances for isolated thunderstorms each afternoon over the Big Island triggered by strong surface heating above the trade wind inversion and sea breeze moisture.

No Marine Warnings currently in effect. The arrival of a small, medium period northwest swell has resulted in near head high surf along many north-facing shores. It will continue through tomorrow afternoon... before the swell begins to slowly decline Monday evening through Tuesday. A series of smaller northwest to north swells are expected to pass through during the second half of next week. Elevated wind wave chop along eastern exposures will continue the next few days. Very small early to mid week bumps along southwest and southeastern shores will keep south-facing shore surf waist high, at best.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We asked, you answered, the BEST loco moco in Hawaii
We asked, you answered: The 12 best places to get a loco moco in Hawaii
HPD investigates attempted murder case following altercation in Aiea
Suspect accused of intentionally plowing into woman with car
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
LAAU JORDAN LAULUSA TO BE LAID TO REST ON SATURDAY
Amid search for answers, family remembers 21-year-old whose body was found in burned-out car
Alisabeth Hayden used the "Find My" app to track her AirPods after they were allegedly stolen...
Woman tracks down AirPods apparently stolen after flight

Latest News

There's a chance for locally heavy rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms by Wednesday.
Rainy weather heading in midweek
There's a chance for locally heavy rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms by Wednesday.
First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry Monday, but more showers by midweek
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful trade winds on this Sunday, but a transition to muggy winds next week
Tracking lighter trade winds on Sunday and then dropping off this upcoming week
Hawaii News Now Sunrise- Sunday AM weather