We asked, you answered: The 12 best places to get a loco moco in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The loco moco is one of the most iconic comfort foods in Hawaii.
A loco moco in its purest form consists of white rice topped with a hamburger, a fried egg, and brown gravy. However, the traditional dish has spawned many variations since.
The least-disputed story of the creation of the loco moco follows a group of Hilo teenagers, who called themselves the ‘Lincoln Wreckers’ during the late 1940s, looking for a cheap and filling lunch.
The Wrecker boys asked the owner of one of their hangouts, the long-gone but never forgotten Lincoln Grill, to put steamed rice into a saimin bowl, top it with a hamburger patty, and tons of brown gravy.
The cheap and filling dish quickly became a hometown hit, with other Hilo eateries later adding the signature fried egg to the already deliciously caloric list of ingredients.
So, we asked our audience on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook where to get the BEST loco moco in Hawaii, and the foodies did not disappoint.
- Cafe 100 in Hilo, Hawaii Island. Cafe 100 is known as the “home of the loco moco,” as they offer 30 different varieties of loco moco. Some call it “loco moco heaven.”
- Liliha Bakery in Liliha, Kalihi, Ala Moana, Waikiki, and Pearl City on Oahu. While many know Liliha Bakery for its iconic coco puff pastries, it is equally well known for its savory local dishes. Pro-tip from our audience, substitute kimchi fried rice for white on your loco moco; you won’t regret it.
- Zippys on Oahu, Maui, and Hawaii Island. Zippy’s has a killer loco moco, but if you want to try the perfect marriage of Zippy’s chili and loco moco, check out their chili moco.
- Rainbow Drive-in Pearlridge, Ewa Beach, Kalihi, and Kapahulu on Oahu. All plate lunches come with two complimentary scoops of white rice, and one scoop of macaroni salad.
- L&L is all over the state, with multiple locations on Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Hawaii Island, and the continental United States ( heads up for all our mainland readers). L&L is the most widely accessible loco moco establishment.
- Koji’s Bento Korner in Hilo, Hawaii Island. This classic local eatery has its special edition loco moco called the “Koji Loco,” which consists of two homestyle patties with teri sauce and gravy, two Portuguese sausages, one egg, salad, and ‘kim chee.’
- YogurStory is located in the Ala Moana area of Oahu. Yogur story has grown popular, especially amongst brunch crowds and loco moco enthusiasts. They offer three varieties of loco moco.
- Moke’s Bread and Breakfast, in Kaimuki and Kailua on Oahu. At Moke’s, they have a version of the loco moco called the “Loco Moke,” which is the local favorite kicked up a notch with house-cut rib-eye instead of a hamburger patty.
- Ken’s House of Pancakes in Hilo, Hawaii Island. If you arrive at Ken’s House of Pancakes extra hungry, check out the “sumo loco” which consists of two half-pound hamburger patties, six scoops of rice, three slices of spam, three eggs any style, smothered in brown gravy.
- Hawaiian Style Cafe in Waimea and Hilo, Hawaii Island. Hawaiian Style Cafe has a signature dish called the Hawaiian Style Loco Moco which is the regular dish but features two hamburger patties and grilled onions.
- Guieb Cafe in Wahiawa, Kalihi and Waimalu on Oahu. Known for their prime rib, they make a very special prime rib moco.
- Papa Ole’s in Hau’ula, Hawaii Island. Located within an unsuspecting strip mall along the highway, loco moco fans highly recommended Papa Ole’s.
- Homemade. Believe it or not, a large portion of our audience wrote in to inform us that the best place to get a loco moco is home! It’s that simple of a recipe! If you’re feeling extra adventurous in the kitchen, check out Sam Choy’s recipe for loco moco benedict.
