We asked, you answered: The 12 best places to get a loco moco in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The loco moco is one of the most iconic comfort foods in Hawaii.

A loco moco in its purest form consists of white rice topped with a hamburger, a fried egg, and brown gravy. However, the traditional dish has spawned many variations since.

The least-disputed story of the creation of the loco moco follows a group of Hilo teenagers, who called themselves the ‘Lincoln Wreckers’ during the late 1940s, looking for a cheap and filling lunch.

The Wrecker boys asked the owner of one of their hangouts, the long-gone but never forgotten Lincoln Grill, to put steamed rice into a saimin bowl, top it with a hamburger patty, and tons of brown gravy.

The cheap and filling dish quickly became a hometown hit, with other Hilo eateries later adding the signature fried egg to the already deliciously caloric list of ingredients.

So, we asked our audience on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook where to get the BEST loco moco in Hawaii, and the foodies did not disappoint.

Just make your own, easy pic.twitter.com/x9XC9pY7vl — Awarmcupofyourmomsassliquid (@Urmomsassliquid) March 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.