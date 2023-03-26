Two youth golfers make their way to Drive, Chip and Putt Championships in Augusta

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2023 Masters tournament is about two weeks away.

However, before the pros tee off for the green jacket, 80 of the nation’s best youth golfers will test their skills in the annual Drive, Chip and Putt Championships —including two from here in the islands.

Leo Saito and Neal Manutai are set to represent the 808 at Augsuta National Golf Club for the ninth annual skills challenge.

The two are set to compete in the three different disciplines of golf with a possible ten points awarded for each category. A winner crowned for each of the eight age and gender groups.

A high pressure situation for any golfer, but for Saito, he’ll know what to expect as this will be his second consecutive appearance at Augusta.

“Going back again, it’s a special opportunity to play there, putt on 18th green.” Saito told Hawaii News Now. “At least hit some golf balls there, so that’ll be fun.”

For his mom Misaki, watching him find his true calling is just as special.

“I think he’s one of the lucky ones.” Misaki said. “He found that his passion so early time, so what I can do is already just support him 100%.”

The Hilo native finished third overall in his age group last year with a perfect 10 for his chipping, so this year he’s trying to finish as the leader in the clubhouse.

Joining Leo in Augusta will be Laie’s Neal Manutai who is making his first appearance at the DCP after trying to qualify over the last couple of years.

After finally making over the hump, Manutai says that the support of his family is what got him in this position.

“They were there every, almost every tournament I had.” Manutai said. “So it was actually very cool to have them next to me.”

Despite this being the Laie boy’s first time playing Augusta, he already has a connection to the course. His uncle, PGA Tour pro Tony Finau, has played in the Masters five times.

“He’s really an inspiration to me to keep pushing and keep working hard on my game.”

No matter what happens, both boys take pride in representing their home state.

“The best place to be from.”

The 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt Championship is set for April 2nd — the competition will be televised on the Golf Channel.

