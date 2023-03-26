Tributes
Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York

FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the American Black Film Festival Honors on March 5, 2023, at...
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the American Black Film Festival Honors on March 5, 2023, at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. Majors was arrested Saturday, March 25, in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment after a domestic dispute, authorities said. Representatives for Majors said in a statement to The Associated Press that "he has done nothing wrong." (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:11 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, authorities said.

New York City police said that Majors, star of the recently released “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania,” was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. Police responded around 11 a.m. to a 911 call inside an apartment in the Manhattan neighborhood of Chelsea.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted,” a spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement. “Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

He was no longer in police custody as of Saturday night, the NYPD spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press.

A representative for Majors denied any wrongdoing by the actor.

“He has done nothing wrong,” the representative said in an email to the AP on Saturday. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Majors is one of the fastest rising stars in Hollywood. After breaking through in 2019′s “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” Majors has starred in “Da 5 Bloods,” “The Harder They Fall” and last year’s “Devotion.” He also stars in the recent Sundance Film Festival entry “Magazine Dreams,” which Searchlight Pictures is to release in December.

