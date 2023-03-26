Tributes
HPD investigates attempted murder case following altercation in Aiea

HPD investigates attempted murder case following altercation in Aiea
HPD investigates attempted murder case following altercation in Aiea(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:44 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Saturday evening in Aiea.

Authorities said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Moanalua Road.

Officials said the suspect is 34-year-old Jordon Rodrigues, and the victim was a 43-year-old woman.

According to authorities, the victim and Rodrigues are acquaintances and got into a verbal argument. Rodrigues allegedly got into his vehicle and proceeded to drive directly into the victim, causing the victim to be struck by the front of the vehicle.

Officials say the victim was thrown over the car and landed on the asphalt.

Honolulu EMS arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Officials say Rodrigues fled the scene but was later located with his vehicle and arrested for second-degree attempted murder.

The suspects vehicle was towed for evidence.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

