Honolulu firefighters struggle to contain Aiea brush fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire in Aiea that began Saturday night and continued smoldering into the evening.

Officials say the blaze broke out in the mountains above Kaahumanu Street around 7 p.m. and was 50% contained as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

HFD says it took ground and air crews over an hour to access the fire in the hills.

Once HFD got to the area, they found a downed power line and a roughly 50 square foot area smoldering.

HFD says firefighters isolated burning material as best as possible to prevent the fire from spreading any further.

