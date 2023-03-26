Hiker rescued after falling 100 ft on Kaneohe hiking trail

KANEOHE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker was rescued after falling 100 feet while hiking in Kaneohe, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Officials say rescue crews arrived at the Koolau Summit Trail around 10 a.m.

Officials said a group of nine people were hiking for about two and half hours when one of the men fell approximately 100 feet from the ridge.

According to HFD, firefighters arrived to the scene by air.

Once on the scene, HFD says firefighters conducted a medical assessment and provided basic life support treatment before the hiker was airlifted to an awaiting ambulance.

Officials say paramedics treated him for a head, back and arm injury and transported him to an emergency room in serious condition.

All HFD personnel were accounted for with no injuries.

This story will be updated.

