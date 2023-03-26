Tributes
Hawaiian Airlines pledges to purchase 50M gallons of sustainable fuel made from corn

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:43 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines has agreed to purchase 50 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel over five years.

The five-year pact is made with the biofuel company Gevo, which produces the fuel using corn.

Gevo expects the fuel to be created at a planned facility in the Midwest, with deliveries to begin to Hawaiian’s gateway cities in California in 2029.

Company officials say the agreement aligns with Hawaiian’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2050.

